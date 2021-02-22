CXC suspends printing of certificates for July/August 2020 exams

The Caribbean Examinations Council has released a memorandum notifying the region that, in response to developments as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in Barbados, the entity has implemented measures at its Headquarters consistent with those established nationally to control the spread of the virus.

As a result of these precautionary measures, CXC has announced that the printing of the July/August 2020 candidate certificates has been suspended until restrictions are lifted in the country. Candidates that have urgent requests, can submit a request for a printed preliminary slip from CXC’s Western Zone Office in Jamaica. That request can be emailed to [email protected].

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations for 2020 was administered in July-August due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The format of the examination in 2020 only accounted for Paper 1 and SBA for school candidates and Paper 1 and Paper 3/2 for private candidates.

A summary of entries over the past two years is indicated below:

YEAR CANDIDATE ENTRIES SUBJECT ENTRIES 2019 11,467 67,075 2020 12,009 70,710

Entries were offered in thirty-five (35) subject areas.

Guyana’s Ministry of Education, in a statement today, noted that CXC has provided an update in relation to the CSEC reviews for the country. The Ministry explained that in processing the reviews, the Council further considered borderline cases, for which 6,251 subject entries were positively affected.

A 1,258 subject reviews were submitted for CSEC by 500 candidates of which approximately 90% have been completed and 128 are currently being processed. Grade changes were awarded to 456 grade reviews while 674 grades remained the same.

A check of the pending reviews showed a number of candidates could receive review changes that may likely affect the list of candidates with the highest number of Grade Ones.

Meanwhile, in May/June 2020, 853 candidates from ten Secondary Schools and five Private centres wrote the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana.

A summary of entries over the past two (2) years is indicated below:

YEAR CANDIDATE ENTRIES SUBJECT ENTRIES 2019 880 4223 2020 853 4393

Candidates offered Units in 35 subject areas. Each Unit comprises of three Modules (equivalent to 150 credit hours), and is separately examined and certified.

Candidates from Guyana offered 66 units at this year’s examination. CXC has also provided an update in relation to the CAPE reviews for Guyana.

The review process consisted of the requested reviews in addition to what the Council considered ‘border line’ cases. Some 311 subject entries were positively affected for CAPE.

CXC has reported that 93% of the 526 subject reviews from 209 candidates for CAPE have been finalized for Guyana. The remaining 33 subject reviews are currently being processed.

Some 145 grade changes were recorded while 348 received no changes to their grades.