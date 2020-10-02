CXC reverses “ungraded” for 11 of 20 schools – Education Ministry

See full statement below:

Following the release of the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), the Ministry of Education received several complaints regarding the grades that were awarded to students.

After considering these complaints, the Minister of Education engaged CXC to review the ‘ungraded’ and unsatisfactory results. The Council agreed to review the submissions made by the Ministry of Education for both examinations.

A total of 20 schools in fifteen CSEC and CAPE subject areas received ungraded results. The CSEC subjects that were affected are: English A, Mathematics, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Human & Social Biology, Theatre Arts, Physical Education & Sports and Economics.

The CAPE subjects that were affected are: Geography Unit 1, Caribbean Studies, Agricultural Science, Environmental Science, Accounting Unit 1 & 2, Law Unit 1 and Pure Mathematics Unit 1 & 2.

Pursuant to the Minister’s intervention as aforesaid, eleven schools where students received results that were ‘ungraded’, have since received results with grades.

The schools are: Port Kaituma Secondary, Patentia Secondary, Annandale Secondary, New Amsterdam Secondary, Paramakatoi Secondary, Harmony Secondary, Carmel Secondary, Central High School, The Bishops’ High School, Leguan Secondary School and Mahaicony Secondary School.

The CSEC subjects that were initially ‘ungraded’ and would have received grades upon review by CXC are: English A, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Economics and Human and Social Biology. Additionally, in relation to CAPE, grades were received for Geography Unit 1 that was previously ‘ungraded’.

CXC has committed to providing an update on the outstanding nine schools at the earliest possible time.

A number of factors contributed to candidates’ results being recorded as ungraded. The Ministry has immediately begun to revert to pre-existing systems which will be strengthened to prevent a reoccurrence.

In relation to the unsatisfactory results in the CSEC examination, a total of twenty-four (24) schools indicated unsatisfactory performance in twenty (20) subject areas namely: Geography, English A and B, Economics, Caribbean History, Additional Mathematics, Mathematics, Food, Nutrition and Health, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Social Studies, Industrial Technology (Mechanical), Integrated Science, Information Technology, Electronic Documentation Preparation and Management, Human & Social Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Physical Education & Sports.

Meanwhile, six schools submitted requests for review of unsatisfactory results in seven CAPE subject areas. These subjects are Integrated Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Sociology, Biology and Chemistry.

Regarding the unsatisfactory results for both CSEC and CAPE, the Caribbean Examinations Council has undertaken to provide an update at the earliest possible time.

The Ministry of Education is aware that individual students have approached CXC to review grades in a number of subject areas at both the CSEC and CAPE level. The Ministry of Education is of the view that these requests by students should be addressed expeditiously.

The Ministry of Education will provide a further update on this matter at the appropriate time.