CXC mulls July timeline for CSEC, CAPE

With the Caribbean Secondary Examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations on hold due to the coronavirus threat in the region, the Caribbean Examination Council is mulling alternative options so that students can write these tests in the shortest possible time.

Registrar of the Council, Dr Wayne Wesley, during a press conference today, said CXC has formulated a revised strategy for the May/June examinations, taking into account the health and well-being of students, teachers and other stakeholders.

As such, the Council is planning to administer one common paper, that is the multiple choice along with School Based Assessments (SBAs) to determine the final grade.

For modern languages, Human and Social Biology and Visual Arts, other modalities will be followed.

Presently, the regional examination body is working with registrars across the countries to determine a way forward.

Regarded as ‘unprecedented times’, Dr Wesley indicated that a July timeline has been proposed, but it is tentative, owing to the progression or retrogression of the virus.

If the disease progresses, the July timeline will have to be extended. Alternatively, other measures such as online exams will have to be considered.

The Council says it continues to be guided by national protocols throughout the region and urges the utilization of e-learning platforms during this time.