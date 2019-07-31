CWI Regional U-19 tournament: Barbados humble Guyana by 3 wickets

Table turned for Guyana Under-19 when they lost to Barbados by three wickets at Arnos Valle St Vincent and the Grenadians. In 2018, Guyana defeated the Barbados by the same three-wickets. Barbados won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions, Guyana. The Guyanese displayed an ordinary batting performance when they were bundled out for 124 in 30.1 overs on the back of Matthew Forde five-wicket haul.

Guyana lost Alex Algoo in the third over when he was struck in front by the quickie Forde. Algoo was dismissed for five with the score on 13-1 in the third over. Junior Sinclair batting at number three got a beauty of an in swinger by Forde and was bowled all ends up for a duck as Barbados struck twice in the same over.

At 13-2, Kevlon Anderson walked to the crease and looked at his compact best cutting one past backward point and driving one into the covers for two shots. Anderson was looking to play one into the leg-side but was trapped in front by Forde for four.

With three quick wickets biting the dust, Sachin Singh, who opened the batting Algoo got his promising innings off with back-to-back boundaries. He took the score onto 30-3 inside six overs but he was soon after drooped by the wicket-keeper on eight, off the bowling of Forde.

Alphius Bookie batting at number five, occupied the crease for a while but his painstaking innings came to an end when he played away from his body and was caught at first slip for three. Benjamin was caught behind off a lifted delivery off Simmons for four at 67-6 in 15.4 overs. Captain Ashmead Nedd was caught for seven at backward point off short ball with the score on 79-7.

Seon Glasgow then turned on the heat smashing a maximum in the over 21 but he started running out of partners. Leon Swamy was bowled by Forde at 102-8 for only four runs while Qumar Torrington followed at 121-9, scoring only seven. Final batsman, Kelvin Umroa was bowl all ends up to give Forde his 5-fer at 124 all out in 30.1 overs. Glasgow was left stranded at 33 from 49 balls. Forde ended with 5-22 in 8.1 overs.

In reply, Guyana began in poor fashion in the field, dropping sitters, but Swmay got two early wickets to leave the Barbadians at 35-2 at lunch. After Swamy and Torrington discipline efforts, Anderson was a tad expensive but the spin twin, Umroa and Nedd made Barbados worked for their runs. Rivaldo Clarke top-scored with 50 as Barbados won by three wickets finishing on 126-7 in 29.1 overs.

Umroa finished with 3-39 in 8.3 overs while Nedd grabbed 2-33 in his 10 overs. Swamy had 2-20 in four overs. Guyana will play Leeward Islands on August 1 at Park Hill from 9:30h. The Guyanese are two points on the table while Barbados are six points on the board.