CWI Regional 4-Day Tournament: Hodge’s century leads to stunning victory

31-year-old Anguillan; Montcin Hodge scored a magnificent century to once more lead Hurricanes past the dominant Jaguars team.

In 2016-2017, Hodge scored 114 that saw Hurricanes win by four wickets in St Kitts. At the National Stadium Providence, Hodge’s 127 produced for Hurricanes a two-wicket win.

Guyana Jaguars lost to the Leewards Islands Hurricanes three times in the past two seasons, having lost twice in the 2016-2017 season and once in the 2018-2019 season.

It was the final day at the National Stadium Providence, in the fifth round between Guyana Jaguars and Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Hodge cracked 14 boundaries in 127 from 320 balls in close to seven hours at the crease to put the Hurricanes firmly on course for victory, after they resumed from their overnight total of 32 for one.

He shared 153 for the second wicket with former WINDIES Under-19 World Cup-winning batsman Keacy Carty, whose 67 from 193 balls in 3 ¾ hours included nine fours, and later 59 for the sixth wicket with Jaison Peters.

But his dismissal – caught and bowled by Veersammy Permaul – with nine needed for victorty, saw the Hurricanes lose two more wickets to the long-serving Jaguars left-arm spinner for eight runs in the space of 16 balls to slide to 290 for eight.

Peters, not out on 37, held his nerve however, to swing WINDIES leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo over mid-wicket for six to formalise the result.

Jaguars however, remain at the top of the Championship table with 85.6 points and Hurricanes fortified their hold on second place with 59.8 points – 10.2 ahead of third-placed Barbados Pride.