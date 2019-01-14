CWI Regional 4-Day Tournament: Hetmyer, Paul shine to give Jaguars fourth straight victory

It was another episode of total dominance at the National Stadium, Providence, when Guyana Jaguars defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes, by eight wickets on day four.

Jaguars recorded their fourth victory in as many rounds, with Keemo Paul starring with the ball, ending with career-best match figures: 10 wickets, 129 runs after bowling 35 overs in both innings.

With a small target of 117 required for victory, the big Berbician, Shimron Hetmyer thrilled the supporters at Providence playing flourishing shots during his volatile 61 from 28 balls, including five maximums. Hetmyer hit sixes into the media centre, into the grass mound, the red stand and the cheerful green stand.

Earlier in the day, Volcanoes Captain Kirk Edwards reached his 10th First-Class century to lead the visitors’ fightback at Providence. Edwards’ 139 took his team to 361 all out with wicketkeeper Denis Smith playing a fighting knock of 67, which ensured Volcanoes a lead of 116.

Paul ended with 4-72 from 18 overs in the second innings with four testing maidens. Motie had two wickets while Permaul, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd had one wicket each.

Jaguars were once more edging closer to another victory, requiring 117 runs to win with 38 overs minimum. Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Trevon Griffith made their way to bat under brilliant sunshine, with Lewis and Thomas starting proceedings for the Volcanoes. Two slips and a gully, Lewis bowled to Griffith and the Jaguars scoring account opened with a leg bye.

Griffith, who is known for his aggressive stroke play, chipped down the track to Lewis and hit him over mid-on for four, to open his scoring account. Chanderpaul played a late cut between second slip, to score a streaky boundary. Runs continued to flow for the Jaguars, but after 7.3 overs, Griffith went leg-side on a straight ball and was bowled behind his back for a run-a-ball 12 that included two fours. At tea, Jaguars were 35-1 with Chanderpaul on 16 and Hetmyer on 02, after eight overs. Chanderpaul continued his solid defence while Hetmyer came in and lit up Providence with some scintillating strokes.

Jaguars were scoring at a brisk rate, with the explosive Hetmyer at the batting crease, Volcanoes bowlers leaked runs. Hetmyer hit sixes at will, hitting Josh off the bowling in the 14th over. That over was a runs-fest with 25 runs conceded, with three no-balls bowled, Thomas was penalised, and taken off the bowling. Hetmyer reached his 11th First-Class half century from 25 balls with a sweet cut shot.

Three balls later, after reaching his milestone, he played one shot too many, hitting Hodge to long-on who was brilliantly taken by a running Lewis, and was dismissed for a well-played 61 from 28 balls that included five fours and five sixes. But the damage was already done, with the Hetmyer-Chanderpaul partnership worth 79 runs, with the score on 111-2 after 16.1 overs.

Johnson partnered Chanderpaul, and after the Jaguars Captain mistimed a few balls, he sealed the match with a six, into the lively green stands off a Hodge delivery. Jaguars clinched the match by eight wickets chasing 117 in 18.3 overs. Chanderpaul was left unbeaten in both innings, scoring 24 from 66 balls with three fours to his name.

Thomas and Hodge were the Volcanoes wicket-takers in the second innings with one wicket each. Anthony Bramble, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings and effected six dismissals, was awarded player of the match.