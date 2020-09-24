CWI lauds Stafanie Taylor on landmark achievement of 3000 T20 runs

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has congratulated Stafanie Taylor on becoming the first West Indies women’s player to score 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

The outstanding allrounder reached the milestone on Wednesday in her 103rd innings during the second T20 International against England at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

She scored 28 and now has 3,020 runs at an average of 36 runs per innings. She is also the leading West Indies woman in One-Day Internationals with 4,724 runs at an average at over 44.

CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams lauded Taylor for her brilliance over a career that started back in 2008 against Ireland in Dublin.

He said the 29-year-old has again etched her name in history’s pages and continues to be a role model and leader in West Indies cricket.

“Congratulations to Stafanie from all at CWI, and indeed the wider Caribbean, on achieving this outstanding milestone in what is truly a remarkable cricket career,” said Adams who was speaking on behalf of CWI.

“She has set the benchmark for women’s cricket and continues to demonstrate why she is rated as one of the greats of the game.

“She continues to be an ambassador for women’s sports and for the game of cricket in the West Indies. Given her youth and undoubted ability, we continue to wish her all the success possible in the years ahead.” (Sportsmax)