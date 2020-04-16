CW Observer Group urges “credible, transparent & timely” recount

See full statement:

The Commonwealth Observer Group accredited for the 2 March 2020 General and Regional Elections notes the 15 April 2020 statement of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) indicating that the Commission has decided to conduct a national recount of all ballots cast (Regions 1-10).

It is expected GECOM will ensure that a general final count is undertaken and concluded in strict accordance with the relevant provisions of the Guyana Representation of People’s Act (RoPA).

Further, it is imperative GECOM ensures that this is done in a credible, transparent and timely manner, bearing in mind that the people of Guyana have now waited an unconscionable 45 days to bring this electoral process to finality.

This delay in credibly concluding the electoral process is now even more alarming as the entire world seeks to contend with the disruptive and devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on economic, social and political life.

The RoPA is unambiguous and specific on the technical modalities by which a general final count is bound and we strongly urge the leadership of GECOM not to depart from these legal stipulations.

The Commonwealth Observer Group commends the people of Guyana for peacefully exercising their right to vote for the Government of their choice on 2 March.

This is a sacred constitutional and universal human right. The rights of the Guyanese people will be respected when a general final count is credibly administered in accordance with the law and given full effect.