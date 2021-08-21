Cutlass thieves rob Tuschen teenager

An 18-year-old vendor of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was robbed by two cutlass-wielding bandits on Friday night.

The teen was relieved of: a 5 pennyweight gold chain valued at $65,000; two Samsung Galaxy cellular phones (A10 and A20) totalling $90,000, and $10,000 cash.

Police enquiries revealed that at about 21:30 hrs, the victim was walking south along the Tuschen Access Road heading home when the two suspects – both on a bicycle – rode up alongside him from behind.

They then dismounted the cycle and one of the suspects rushed to the teenager with a cutlass and placed it to his neck, demanding him to hand over everything.

The other suspect then relieved him of the above-mentioned articles.

On completion, both suspects jumped onto the bicycle and made good their escape.

Investigations underway.