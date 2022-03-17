Customs Officer charged for shooting horse-cart operators

A 49-year-old custom enforcement officer was today charged with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm with intent, contrary to Section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 08:01.

David Ali of La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on March 13 after he opened fire on two horse-cart operators who were cutting grass from an empty lot situated west of his home.

The victims, Anil Persaud and Reygon Gonzales, sustained gunshot injuries and had to seek medical treatment.

Today, Ali appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court where the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty to both.

Bail was granted in the sum of $100,000 on each charge. The case was postponed to March 20.

Police had revealed that the suspect, upon being arrested, claimed that the horse-cart operators attempted to enter his yard, causing him to discharge the firearm in the air and then in the direction of the duo.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has since launched an internal probe into the matter.