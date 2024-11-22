Customs Officer charged for exposing genitals to policeman

Jamal Forde, a 36-year-old Customs Officer from Providence, EBD, was who was arrested on 2024-09-03 by Police at the Sparendaam Station, was charged today (Friday) for Exposure of Genitals, Contrary to Section 28 [1] (b) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03, committed on a Police Constable.



He was also charged for Resisting Arrest: Contrary to Section 28 [b] of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act Chapter 8:02; and Disorderly Behaviour: Contrary to Section 136 [a] of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act Chapter 8:02.



The defendant appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Her Worship Abigail Gibbs, where the charges were read to him.



He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $60,000 court bail for Exposure of Genitals; $50,000 for Resisted Arrest; and $50,000 for Disorderly Behaviour.



The matter was adjourned to 2024-12-12 for statements.

--- ---