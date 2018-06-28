Customs broker, overseas based Guyanese trailed from bank robbed at Nonpareil

Two men, a customs broker and overseas based Guyanese were on Thursday robbed at their Section B, Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home by armed bandits who, based on information provided, my have trailed the men from the bank.

The victims has since been identified as 36-year-old Riaz Ally and 45-year-old Ramotar Mansingh, an overseas based Guyanese who was residing at the Nonpareil home.

INews understands that Mansingh went to a bank at Triumph ECD and withdrew approximately $1.5M in the company of Ally, after which they went to Georgetown and purchased materials for his house.

The men then left in their vehicle and returned home. As they were about to exit the vehicle, two bandits reportedly ran up to them and ordered both Ally and Mansingh to lay on the ground in the yard.

They reportedly relieved Ally of $100,000, two cellphones, two gold bands and one gold chain and then turned their attention to Mansingh and robbed him of $100,000 and a cellphone.

This publication was informed that one of the suspects then went into the vehicle and took out a bag containing $500,000 that belonged to Mansingh and reportedly discharged a round in the air before making good his escape, with his accomplice in a silver Allion motorcar.

Police who are investigating the matter, have since recovered a .32 spent shell which was found at the scene, in addition to fingerprints.

No one was reported injured.