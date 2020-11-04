Current weather pattern forecast to last until November 8

The Civil Defence Commission is currently deployed across the capital city of Georgetown to accurately capture the impact of the weather on public and private infrastructure.

The National Weather Watch Centre is advising that the current weather pattern is forecast to last until November 8, 2020.

The current rainfall is expected to continue until late this evening with moderate downpours into the night. Low tide is forecast to be at 11:56hrs at a height of 0.90mm which will provide some relief for waters to recede.

Over the last 24 hours we have experienced approximately 5 inches of rainfall. The drainage capacity caters for 2 inches of water; hence the severity of flooding.

To this end the CDC is advising residents of riverain, low-lying and flood prone areas to take all necessary precautions and to contact the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 226-1114, 623-1700 and 600-7500, should they be affected. [Civil Defence Commission Press Release]