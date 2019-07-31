Current H2H registration will not produce credible list due to boycott – Jagdeo

With the court challenge set to be heard on Friday, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo strongly believes that the House-to-House registration exercise currently ongoing by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) should be halted as it will not produce a credible list due to the fact that scores of persons are boycotting the activity.

Jagdeo was at the time speaking during his weekly press conference at his Church Street office on Wednesday.

According to the Opposition Leader, this process may in fact produce the opposite of what it is supposed to achieve.

In addition, Jagdeo noted that based on GECOM’s timeline for the exercise, elections would be pushed back until next year, the earliest.

In the wake of reports that persons have been letting their dogs loose on enumerators, Jagdeo issued a plea for such persons to desist.

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield had revealed recently that enumerators have been met by non-cooperation from some citizens.

Reports have ranged from staff being told they will not be paid, to some citizens letting their dogs loose on the GECOM workers.

GECOM is currently undertaking House-to-House registration, which will see enumerators going across the country registering persons; information which would eventually be used to create a voters list.

Government’s Department of Public Information has revealed that after one week, GECOM registered over 69,000 persons.