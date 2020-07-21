Cummings claims Govt has not interfered with electoral process, tells int’l community to be “patient”

Guyana’s Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Karen Cummings has told the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) that her APNU/AFC government has not interfered with the electoral process.

Dr Cummings also told the OAS that the international community should be patient since, according to her, there is no breakdown of law and order in Guyana.

Acknowledging that the electoral process has been prolonged, the APNU/AFC Member said political leaders and democratic institutions are working to resolve the issues arising from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

According to her, the political process has not been completed and the completion rests solely in the hands of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

In this regard, she said no declaration can be made until the litigation process is completed.

But it is the David Granger-led APNU/AFC Coalition, through its supporters, that continues to approach the courts to block GECOM from making its declaration.

However, Dr Cummings told the OAS that the Executive Branch of Guyana has never tried to influence, interfere with or instruct GECOM.

Moreover, she said caretaker president David Granger has stated that he will abide by any declaration made by the GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh “in keeping with the laws of Guyana”.

Dr Cummings told the OAS that Guyana is a “democratic nation and intends to remain so”. She further expressed that “there is no breakdown of law and order in Guyana”.

In closing, she noted that the “international community should be patient and not seek to influence unduly the constitutional and legal processes which are ongoing.”