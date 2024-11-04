Cultural icon ‘Dave Martin’ honoured as Caribbean legend whose songs transcend generations

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) was illuminated on Saturday as individuals from all walks of life gathered to honour Guyanese cultural icon ‘Dave Martins’ who had given voice to the joy, struggles and shared history of Guyanese and the Caribbean at large.

‘Dave Martins is We Own – A Musical and Visual Journey’ – organised by the government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in collaboration with the Department of Public Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister – sought to honour and highlight the work and legacy of the legendary musician.

The national tribute saw local artistes and award-winning Tradewinds Caribbean string band entertaining attendees with some of Martins’ classic hits. Additionally, the homage featured a video tour of Martins’ life, showcasing his journey from a young guy in Guyana to a prominent figure in Caribbean culture.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond delivered a heartwarming tribute on behalf of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who reminded why the musician was so loved by many.

“Dave wasn’t just a songwriter. He was a storyteller who made us laugh, made us remember, and made us proud of who we are,” she said.

Through songs like Not a Blade of Grass, he somehow captured that fierce, quiet pride in being Guyanese without needing to shout about it and getting involved in politics, Minister Walrond expressed.

“Even though he stayed away from politics, his words reminded us who we are,” she said.

The minister said, “His music became a rallying cry when we needed it most, giving us a voice without a single ounce of hate or anger.”

Minister Walrond continued by stating that through his songs, Martins preserved the authentic spirit of Guyana and the West Indies, reminding us of the strength, beauty, and unique character of our people.

“This was his great gift to us, a timeless reminder that no matter where we may end up, we always carry with us the mark that defines us as Guyanese and West Indians. Dave Martins’ songs brought comfort, laughter and appreciation to all who heard his music. Though he may no longer be with us, the legacy he leaves behind is one that time cannot diminish. His music will continue to inspire, uplift and unite us,” she further expressed.

Band members of Tradewinds also delivered heartwarming commentaries on Martins, whose legacy will live on for many generations to come.

As a fitting farewell to a man whose work has been ingrained in Caribbean legacy, the evening ended with everyone singing along to the iconic ‘Is We Own’, demonstrating the musician’s talent of bringing people in unity.

Martins migrated to Guyana after living in Canada for many years. He then became famous for his calypso songs “Cricket in the Jungle”, “Civilization”, “It’s Traditional”, “Copycats”, “Guyana Coming Back”, “Wong Ping”, and “West Indian Alphabet.” In 2022, Martins was endowed with the honourary degree of Doctor of Letters from the University of Guyana. He died on August 19, aged 90 years, leaving behind a rich tapestry of music that transcends generations. [DPI]

