Cultural groups from Brazil, Suriname & Belize to perform at this year’s Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations

Some $205 million has been approved for Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations this year.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai revealed that a portion of these funds will be dedicated towards hosting cultural groups from around the region, that will be invited to perform at Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations in September.

She made the revelation as she answered questions from the opposition during the consideration of the budget estimates for her ministry on Monday.

“The increase will take into consideration the attendance of culture groups from Brazil, Suriname, and Belize. We will only cater for their in-country expenses, so we’re going to expand our culture to international,” the minister.

Amerindian Heritage Month is a yearly celebration in Guyana that honours the country’s indigenous people.

