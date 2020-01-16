Cubans fined for overstaying in Guyana

Seven Cuban nationals were Thursday charged and fined for overstaying in Guyana.

The foreigners pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Those charged are Lidia Olga Cuerra Chavez; Daynier Canete Roman; Elizabeth Aleman Alberto; Joaquin Canete Gamboa; Yanet Betsy Perez Sayu; Luis Vincente Vidiau Reytor and Indry Marin Reytor.

It is alleged that during the period August 14, 2018 and December 16, 2019, they came to Guyana and failed to comply with conditions.

That is, they were granted permission to stay one month in the country, however, they overstayed their time.

Facts presented by the court prosecutor stated that the Cubans came to Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and were granted one month stay each in the country.

It was reported that on January 13, 2020, ranks at Mabura Police Outpost carried out a search on a bus in which the Cubans were occupants.

They were asked to produce their travel documents and it was discovered that they had overstayed their time in Guyana.

They were then arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where they were charged for the offence. They were all fined $30,000 or in default 40 days behind bars.