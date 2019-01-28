Cubans accused of shoplifting from variety stores remanded

Three Cuban nationals were on Monday brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after they were accused of stealing a number of items from two stores along Robb Street between January 22 and 23.

The accused, Daniar Pelaez, Jose Gorerva and Junior Infante all appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly when they denied the allegations.

It is alleged that between the days mentioned at Inshan Variety Store, Robb Street they broke and entered and stole there-in three cellular phones valued $45,000, three speakers valued $4,500, one hair cutting machine valued $6,000, a quantity of clothing valued $20,000 and $30, 000 dollars’ cash, total value $146,000 property of Ishan Variety Store.

It is also alleged that on the same day at Robb Street, Georgetown they also stole from the “Stretch ma Dollar”, which is located next to Inshan’s Variety store, and stole ten tablets valued $150,000, 5 cellular phones valued $55,000 and $75,000 cash, a total value of $280, 000.

According to facts presented on the day in question, police acting on information went to the location where the saw two of accused, when asked what they were doing there, they could not give a proper explanation.

The store owners were immediately contacted, when they arrived Inshan opened his store only to discover the third accused allegedly hiding in his store with the items in a bag.

When the owner of ‘stretch ma dollar’ opened his store he noticed that items were also missing from his store.

Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to bail on the grounds that they were flight risks and had no ties to Guyana, as a result they were remanded to prison and will return on February 15 2019.