Cuban team satisfied with President Granger’s response to medial treatment- MOTP

President David Granger is expected to return to Guyana today (Tuesday) after having completed his second round of chemotherapy at the Centro de Investigaciones Médicas Quirúrgicas (CIMEQ) in Havana.

This was according to a statement sent out by the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP).

According to the statement, the Cuban team of specialists are satisfied with the progress and the President’s response to the medical treatment he has since received.

Further, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Parrilla paid a courtesy call to Granger who stated that he was satisfied with the “high” level of care that he has been receiving.

He further expressed thanks with the attention that he is receiving at CIMEQ and praised the professionalism and expertise of his medical specialists.

Granger was last month diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the white blood cells which forms part of the body’s immune system, and is currently receiving treatment in Cuba.

According to an official statement from the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the Republic of Cuba, by Ambassador Halim Majeed, Granger initially underwent a surgical procedure and began a second phase of treatment in October last when he and First Lady Sandra Granger first travelled to Cuba.

Before he left for his second round of chemotherapy President Granger had said, “In my first visit, I had not only the biopsy but a series of tests and examinations and I also had my first cycle of chemotherapy. I now have to return for succeeding five cycles, so this is the second cycle and I hope to return much more quickly than I did the first visit because this is simply the administration of chemotherapy so presumably after the tests which will be done today, Tuesday, I will have the chemotherapy and return by weekend.”