Cuban nationals dead in Kitty murder-suicide

Two Cuban nationals – a male and a female – are now dead in an apparent murder-suicide just one week after arriving in Guyana.

The incident occurred earlier this evening at Station Street, Kitty in Georgetown. The identities of the victims, who had recently broken up but were still living together, are yet to be known.

One neighbour told reporters at the scene that the couple had a fight on Friday and the female broke up with the male.

“So, they separated. She stayed in this room and he stayed in that room. So, everybody say ‘well everything normal’,” he related.

However, late this afternoon, the neighbour said he heard shouting in the yard where the couple was renting the bottom flat of a two-storey house.

“When I come out, I see he… with the girl right there and he stabbed the girl,” the man recalled.

The area where the incident occurred was enclosed with grills, which the male suspect had padlocked.

According to the neighbour, he along with others tried to break the lock to get into the grilled area.

“A couple of we tried to break and by the time he hear that, he gone inside. And me ain’t know he hang herself,” the man added.

More details to follow…

