Cuban lands in Court over forged immigration stamp

A Cuban man was charged and released on bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after allegedly being caught at the Guyana Passport Office with a forged immigration stamp.

Thirty-six-year old Kenlhys Hernandez Cartaya, of Lot 53 Pere Street Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday and denied the charge which stated that on January 6, 2020, at the Central Immigration Passport Office, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Jenell Lovell an Immigration Officer, one Cuban passport in favour of himself containing one forged Guyana immigration stamp.

While no facts were given in the case, the defendant’s Attorney, Latchmi Rahamat told the court that the defendant and wife entered Guyana illegally, however, the couple is presently working with an international organisation based here to assist persons like themselves who came to Guyana to get jobs.

She added that the couple works as interpreters and noted that the defendant is not a flight risk.

However, the court prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the prevalence of the offence and the fact that the defendant has no ties to Guyana and he poses a flight risk.

Cartaya was released on $100,000 bail; and condition for the bail being granted is that he reports to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Monday until the hearing and determination of the trial.

He was ordered to make his next court appearance on February 5, 2020.