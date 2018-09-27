Cuban fined, deported for illegal entry

A Cuban national was on Thursday fined and deported for illegally entering Guyana through its borders.

Ana Ragla Ranirez admitted to the charges when it was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The 33-year-old woman was accused of entering Guyana on March 29 without presenting herself to the nearest immigration officer.

According to the facts presented to the courts, as the woman was on her way to Georgetown she was intercepted by police, who asked her to produce her travel documents.

Upon checking her passport it was observed that the woman left and returned to the country illegally. Further, the defendant allegedly spent six months in Brazil where she worked before returning to Guyana through an illegal port of entry.

She was arrested and taken to the CID headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown where she was further interrogated and charged. She was fined $40,000 or default of four weeks in prison and will be deported to Cuba.