Cuban charged with forging visa appointment letter remanded

A Cuban citizen was on Thursday slapped with three counts of fraud when he stood before a city magistrate in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after being arraigned on a series of charges ranging from defrauding the Ministry of Citizenship to forgery.

Lazaro Pereira Alanzo’s denied the charges when it was read to him on Thursday by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs –Marcus, through an interpreter.

The first charge against the 52-year-old man stated that on December 17, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Ayana Harris, a General Clerk at the Ministry of Presidency, Department of Citizenship one visa appointment confirmation letter, dated January 11, 2019, in favour of himself, purporting to show that same was issued by the Mexican embassy.

The second charge read that between September 29, 2018 and December 17, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud he forged one visa appointment letter dated January 11, 2019, in favor of himself purporting to show that same was issued by the Mexican embassy.

Another charge stated that between January 1, 2019 and January 8, 2019, at Georgetown, he failed to comply with conditions subject to a permit, he was granted permission to stay from the period September 29, 2018 and September 31, 2018, but overstayed.

In his defense Alanzo told the court “I am not guilty of the offences and I was tricked by the person who filled out the form for me and that bail should be granted to me.”

However, Police Prosecutor Adoni Innis, objected to bail being granted to Alanzo citing the prevalence of the offence and the fact that he has no ties to Guyana.

The prosecutor further stated that while the defendant was in Guyana he applied for a visa at the Mexican embassy and his request was turned down.

The discovery of the forgery was made days later when he went to the Ministry where it was discovered that the confirmation appointment letter issued to the Ministry did not originate from the Mexican embassy in Guyana.

The magistrate remanded Alanzo to Prison until January 14, 2019.