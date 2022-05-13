Cuban busted with forged Canadian visa at CJIA

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation after a Cuban national was this morning found to have in his possession a forged Canadian visa whilst at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Cuban was scheduled to depart the airport on a Copa Airlines flight destined for Panama City at around 03:50h.

“As a result, he proceeded to the check-in point at the airport and presented his passport to a representative of Copa Airlines Service and a visa stamped from the Canadian Embassy purporting to be issued by the said Canada Embassy based in Georgetown, Guyana.

“The passport and visa from Canada were examined and suspected to have been forged. The Copa Airlines representative made contact with the Canadian Embassy for verification and was informed that the visa was forged,” the police said in a statement.

The suspect was immediately handed over to the police, where he was arrested. His passport was lodged at the Timehri Police Station General Property Book and he was placed into custody.

Investigations are in progress.