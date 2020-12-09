CSR costs will not be recovered – ExxonMobil

Contrary to a media report, ExxonMobil on Tuesday explained that funds it directed towards its corporate social responsibility projects will not be reclaimed under the cost recovery mechanism.

ExxonMobil said that it has invested more than $285 million in contributions and sponsorships of various organisations and activities in Guyana during 2020.

According to the US oil giant, nearly $140 million of this amount has assisted students, other vulnerable groups and the Government adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other contributions, the company said, have helped women start businesses, train persons for jobs and assist in wildlife organisations study and conserve Guyana’s unique natural heritage, among other causes.

“This is one of the tangible gestures of our commitment to important social programmes here in Guyana. Contrary to one media report, these donations are funded directly by ExxonMobil and will not be part of the cost recovery mechanism under the Stabroek PSA,” ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge said.

Since 2015, the company said it has committed more than $2.7 billion to fund projects across all 10 regions.

Among some of the programmes supported by ExxonMobil Guyana in 2020 are Iwokrama International Centre for rainforest conservation towards the Centre’s Science Programme including community relations, biodiversity, climate change and hydrology projects, fundraising, publications and capital equipment; National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) to support creation and airing of educational-based programmes on television and radio for students preparing for national and regional examinations; Volunteer Youth Corps towards continuous STEM education afterschool programmes.

Additionally, the company offered support to specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research (SSYDR) towards the Employment Attack 102 – Job Readiness Summer Camp which will benefit 150 disadvantaged youth from Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) during the COVID-19 pandemic through training and linkages to livelihood opportunities; STEM Guyana to support the Virtual Academy programme for underprivileged students in 12 villages across eight regions and Rotary Club of Stabroek in partnership with BrainStreet towards supporting the continuing education of students during COVID-19. WeLead Caribbean and Blue Flame Women’s Group were also beneficiaries of assistance from the oil company.