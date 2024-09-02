CSOs’ monthly stipend to increase to $40,000 – Pres. Ali announces

Community Service Officers (CSOs) will, effective immediately, receive a stipend increase to align with the wages paid to workers under the government’s part-time jobs initiative.

The adjustment will raise the CSO stipend from $30,000 to $40,000.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Sunday, during the Amerindian Cultural Extravaganza 2024, at the National Park, Georgetown.

The government has implemented this change to bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastal regions, ensuring equitable treatment and opportunities for all citizens.

“I want to say to you that with immediate effect, we want the stipend for CSOs to be same as our part time workers…It will match the $40,000 that they’re getting, because there must be no difference in our approach,” he said.

The CSO programme falls within the ambit of the Youth Entrepreneurial and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP).

It was reinstated by the government in 2020, employing nearly 2700 Community CSOs and injecting over $1 billion annually into the economy.

The programme received a $1.2 billion allocation in the 2024 budget.

In addition to the stipend increase, the government has expanded the part-time jobs programme to include toshaos, who now receive an additional allowance of $40,000.

Furthermore, there are plans to extend this programme to senior counsellors and community development leaders in Amerindian communities.

“This will release tens of millions of dollars again, additional money into the community, but more importantly, it will let these leaders know that we value their service, that we recognise their service, that we acknowledge their service,” the president further explained.

This part-time jobs initiative was implemented by the Office of the Vice President in 2022 and also falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

This year, to further advance the programme, the ministry has been allocated a total of $10 billion.

President Ali pledged that the government will take all necessary steps to mitigate the difficulties faced by these communities and ensure they have equal access to resources and opportunities as their coastal counterparts. [DPI]

