Croal urges patience as works continue to replace old pipelines in GT

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal is pleading with the public to continue to exercise patience as engineers from the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) work to replace old metal pipes in Georgetown.

The GWI is expending millions to further upgrade the pipe infrastructure in Georgetown, in order to improve the level of service and quality of water customers receive.

Currently, works are ongoing on High Street within the vicinity of Umana Yana and from Hadfield Street to the Bank of Guyana.

GWI is replacing pipelines in a transmission network that was built between 1920 and 1960.

The scope of work includes the drilling of the main access road, removal of aged cast iron and asbestos cement pipes, and the installation of new Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, which present a much less chance of encrustation.

In providing an update to the media, Minister Croal explained that work in the areas aforementioned would be completed soon.

“I know persons have been asking about the road. We can’t really cap that road as yet, because we have one more portion of the road to cut out to change the connecting pipe. And so, we’re asking for a maximum of 10 days within that vicinity. But there are some leakages along the way that we’re trying to address. The second major change that we have happening now is from Brickdam road that will end up … [within the vicinity of the Bank again]. It is envisaged …both sides have to change out. We have now started work from Brickdam. We are waiting maybe in another week, because we have to get permission,” the Minister explained.

Over the years, residents living in and around Georgetown have complained about low water pressure at various times during the day and night.

Croal highlighted that with the replacement of the aged mains, there would be an improved level of service and water quality.

“So, there are two major aspects for the change-out of the pipes that you see. For us, first of all, you have leakages that are happening in its own course of action. So, when we turn up the pressure here, you will have leakages that are happening in those areas. That is one aspect. Then, secondly, the heavier load that is traversing the road now. So, the heavier truck load, etc, that is traversing those main roads obviously is putting a lot of pressure underneath. So, just in those two areas it is very important for us to quickly have all of these old pipes, …change out as quickly as possible,” he added.

The replacement of the aged mains form part of GWI’s five-year Strategic Plan for 2021-2025. Thus far, replacement works have been successfully executed along Vlissengen Road, Church Street, in Albouystown and along Sheriff Street.

--- ---