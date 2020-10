Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed.

The Juventus star is asymptomatic and “doing well”, the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 35, has left the national team camp to begin self-isolating, according to Sportsmax.

All other members of Fernando Santos’ squad have returned negative tests and are therefore clear to be involved in Wednesday’s Nations League match against Sweden, Sportsmax reported.