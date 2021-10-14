Criminal probe to be launched into alleged corrupt transactions by fmr APNU+AFC Finance Minister

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has announced that an investigation into the dealings of the former APNU+AFC government is actively being pursued.

Giving an update on the investigation during a press briefing at the Office of the President today, Nandlall explained that a file into the conduct of former Finance Minister Winston Jordan will, very shortly, be sent to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the commencement of a criminal investigation.

According to the Attorney General, Jordan has been implicated in a number of nefarious transactions.

These include the hiding of the US$18 million signing bonus which the APNU+AFC administration had received from ExxonMobil, the alleged sale of a number of prime pieces of land after the contentious March 02, General and Regional Elections, and the alleged sale of several vehicles from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to close associates of the then administration with observing proper procedure.