Crime reducing in almost all categories in Region Five – Commander

Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) is seeing a reduction in crime in almost all categories, when compared to the same period last year, according to Commander Carol Harding.

During a brief interview with this publication, the Commander revealed that “robberies are not something that we see in Region Five and we are grateful. Robbery under arms is also something we do not see in the region.”

Additionally, the Region has only reported one case of larceny for the year compared with two for the corresponding period last year.

Rape reduced from eight to five cases while there was one case of burglary for the year when compared to three for the corresponding period last year.

However, break and enter and larceny stood at twelve as against ten instances for the same period last year.

Moreover, there were four murders in the Region for the year so far compared with three for the corresponding period for last year.

Meanwhile, the Commander noted that the relationship between the police and citizens in the region has improved significantly.

“We are also planning to have some face-to-face meeting with the communities so that we can have conversations with persons to understand what affects them most and where the police can interact with them to see what we can do to have better cooperation,” the Commander noted.