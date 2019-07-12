Crime Chief’s file sent to DPP for legal advice – Ramjattan

The fate of Deputy Police Commissioner and Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, who was sent on administrative leave after damning allegations of corruption by several whistle-blowers within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were made public, will soon be determined.

According to Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, the probe into Alves’ alleged misconduct as a serving senior member of the GPF has been completed and his file has been sent for further advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the way forward.

“Well, we are awaiting certain legal advice. Most of the statements have been completed already. So we are waiting on the legal advice,” the minister told INews.

Less than three weeks ago, Alves was sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation into allegations of corruption leveled against him.

Shortly after, Minister Ramjattan had told the media that it was President David Granger who appointed Alves, so it is the President who would determine his fate after investigations are completed.

Given that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is conducting the investigation, meaning the police is investigating itself, which in itself has raised a number of questions, Ramjattan had also said that it is important for such cases to be investigated by the OPR to build confidence. He added that hundreds of cases have been investigated by the OPR before which have all been respected as they were even subject to further analysis.

Prior to his suspension of duties at the GPF, ranks in Berbice blew the whistle on alleged corruption by the Crime Chief and claimed that he was shielding a few junior rogue ranks who have been linked to criminals.