Crime Chief attends AMERIPOL Conference in Colombia

Guyana’s Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum attended the XIII Conference of AMERIPOL and Council of Directors of the Community of Police of the Americas, which was held on the 07th and 08th of April, 2022 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

AMERIPOL is an internationally integrated organisation whose purpose is to promote and strengthen police cooperation in scientific and technical training, as well as to streamline the sharing of information utilised for intelligence purposes.

The organisation aims to coordinate and enhance efforts in criminal investigations and increase judicial assistance between the police and its counterparts in America.

Further, during the voting process, the International Red Cross Committee was elected and welcomed as the newest observer agency to AMERIPOL.