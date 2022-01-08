Cricketer Rutherford ventures into business

Guyanese and West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has partnered with his brother Shavis Rutherford to launch the SR 50 Memory Yard Chill Spot at Enmore Estate Road, ECD. This popular hang-out spot is equipped with a barber shop, wash bay and an outdoor patio, with a well-stocked bar.

This business idea became a reality on August 15, 2021, the day that Sherfane tuned 23 years old. In a recent interview with this publication, Rutherford spoke about the process of opening this business, and the expansion plans in place.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for the progress. It (this business) came up with me and my brother, and this corner has always been a bright corner,” Rutherford said.

In 2021, the 23-year-old lost his father, who had always played an instrumental part in his life, and the opening of the SR 50 Memory Yard Chill Spot has kept the community lively.

The left-handed batsman noted that this business aims to maintain that level of liveliness.

When asked about what the Chill Spot offers, Rutherford said: “Well, it offers a lot of vibes. We have a television, the barbershop. There is a lot of things to do, not just drinking, you can wash your car, cut your hair, watch sport, and so on.”

With an eye on expanding in the near future, the Guyanese, who had a taste of championship wins in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians, the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League, said the next move is to build a shed on the outdoor patio.

He added that the shed would facilitate customers during the day, in addition to those who chill in the night.

Rutherford who had a good year in 2021, continues to ply his trade in T20 leagues and T10 leagues. (By: Brandon Corlette)