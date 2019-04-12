Cricket West Indies confirm squad for ODI Tri-series in Ireland

The new Cricket West Indies interim selection panel has chosen a squad with a mixture of experience and newcomers for the One Day International (ODI) Tri-Series involving Ireland and Bangladesh to be played in Dublin from May 5-17.

According to a CWI release, the West Indies will use the Tri-Series against Ireland and Bangladesh as key preparations ahead of the Cricket World Cup being played in England and Wales from May 30 – July 14.

Pace bowler, Shannon Gabriel returns to the squad having last played in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in 2018. The squad also sees the return of batsman Jonathan Carter after a two-year absence, having last played in the home series against India in 2017. West Indies Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich makes his ODI debut in the fourteen-man squad selected for the tri-series in Ireland.

Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams commented, “The selection panel consisted of interim Head Coach Floyd Reifer, Captain Jason Holder and interim Chairman of Selectors Robert Haynes. They have selected a squad to Ireland that allows a slightly wider pool of players to get 50-over experience in UK conditions which I think is very important. This is not the World Cup squad, as a number of players are not available for this series as they are still participating in the IPL.”

Interim Chairman of Selectors Robert Haynes added, “We are immediately implementing the new policy of having the best West Indies team selected based on availability, form and fitness. The pace attack of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, will only serve to enhance the performances we expect from the team. We felt that the composition of the team brought together a harmony of experienced international players and players who have been on the periphery of international cricket.”

West Indies Tri-Series Squad:

Jason Holder (Captain) John Campbell Darren Bravo Shai Hope Sheldon Cottrell Shannon Gabriel Kemar Roach Sunil Ambris Raymond Reifer Fabian Allen Ashely Nurse Roston Chase Shane Dowrich Jonathan Carter