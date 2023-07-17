Cricket Academy set for year-end completion – Ramson Jr

The Cricket Academy which will be located at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is slated for completion before year-end.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr made the announcement on Monday, while providing the keynote address at the Malteenoes Cricket Academy opening ceremony, at the Malteenoes Sports Club, Georgetown.

“I am building at the National Stadium an elite academy for cricket. I expect this to be completed before the year is completed. Obviously, over time you would want to make further improvements but we have never had a cricket academy facility in this country or one that is sustained throughout the entire region,” the Sport Minister stated.

He added that investment in the facility is necessary to revive the nation’s cricket potential, as it will allow players to train throughout the year instead of six months due to inclement weather.

“This design that I have decided to put into the national stadium is a novel design it isn’t anywhere else in the world…but it suits our weather conditions,” he said.

Minister Ramson confidently highlighted that when the facility is completed, it will produce hundreds of elite players and support their development.

The facility will feature six cricket pitches with clay and transparent roofs over the pitches to ensure net sessions can be held all year round.

The Minister noted that players will sport the country and West Indies colours to display the country’s value, pride, and legacy.

Meanwhile, beginning July 17, the Malteenoes Cricket Academy will be training over 60 youths Monday through Friday, from 8:00hours to 15:00hours for two weeks.

