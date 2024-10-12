Crematorium commissioned at Leguan island

Residents from Leguan Island and neighbouring communities in the Essequibo River will now have easier access to crematory services following the commissioning of the new Kaashi Dhaam (Heavenly Abode) Crematorium.

The crematorium, which was funded by the Ramroop Foundation, was on Friday commissioned by President Dr Irfaan Ali. During the commissioning ceremony, the Head of State revealed that the new piece of infrastructure will help connect the islands of Leguan and Wakenaam.

“We are going to build a landing pod outside of this facility on the water and one in Wakenaam. So, in this very short journey, this facility must also be available to our brothers and sisters in Wakenaam, so they can bring the dead from Wakenaam to this facility also. So, it will serve Leguaan and Wakenaam. We are talking about bridging these two islands. And every day I get text messages from residents of the two islands. Well, we are bridging this island in death and life,” the president revealed.

Ali also lauded the Ramroop Foundation for making a significant investment to the island, noting that the new facility will unite families.

“So, the Ramroop family has invested in much more than a facility for the departed loved ones. They’ve invested in a facility of hope. They’ve invested in a facility of healing. And they have invested importantly in a facility where families are united in the hope of healing and that is what we celebrate today,” Ali stated.

The local Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) and residents have been highly supportive of the project with the NDC constructing the access road to the facility. The crematorium was on Friday handed over to the NDC and residents.

Meanwhile, the Head of State also took the opportunity to highlight how Government’s investments over the years have transformed the island. He added that through the Government, a total of $4 million was invested into residents over the years.

Referring to the approach by the previous Government – PNC and APNU/AFC – towards the island and its development Ali said, “This island was left in a wondrous place where investment was completely halted. Because the thinking of the Government then was the island and the population was not worth investing in so the sea could eventually take the island. That is not a fairy tale story, that is a reality. The sea defences were left abandoned. No investment because there was no thinking of what the soil means to us, what agriculture means to us. The island was left on its own for self-existence. Today, over the last four years alone, we’ve invested more than seven billion dollars in this island for each one of the residents in this island in the last four years, we’ve invested almost four million dollars.”

On the point of investment, Ali revealed that next year, residents will have access to cleaner energy which could lead to significant economic benefits in the future.

“By March next year, you will have a solar farm giving you electricity. So, you will be in a position where your electricity will come from a renewable source, and one can look at this in a simplistic way, but this allows us now to develop some high-value crops because the world is going in a direction in which they’ll pay a premium price for produce that are produced in areas with the lowest carbon footprint.”

Over 15 years ago the Ramroop Foundation built the Kaashi Dhaam crematorium on the Ruimzeight foreshore.

Over the years, members of the Hindus for Selfless Service ((HSS – Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh), members of the community with guidance from the Foundation, have maintained the facility in an immaculate condition with a full-time staff to ensure that the last rites for those who desire to be cremated are conducted in a dignified atmosphere. In 2019, a completely new bridge was constructed to replace the former structure which had become worn under the elements.

Kaashi Dhaam (heavenly abode) alludes to the famous Ghats in Kashi (Benares or Varanasi) along the sacred River Ganga, where Hindus are cremated in the city dedicated to Lord Shiva, and where they believe they will attain liberation (Moksha) after having died there.

