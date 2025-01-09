Credible elections will be delivered in 2025 – GECOM

See full statement from the Guyana Elections Commission:

The Guyana Elections Commission has taken note of the contents of two (2) letters authored by R. Williams and published in the Kaieteur News on the 7th and 8th January, 2025 respectively. In the first letter published under the caption, “Partisan Appointments Threaten Electoral Integrity at GECOM”, the writer has accused the government nominated Commissioners and the Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Claudette Singh of colluding and exhibiting partisan bias in relation to the appointments of key management staff in particular, the Chief Election Officer, the Deputy Chief Election Officer, the Assistant Chief Election Officer, Logistics Manager and the Civic and Voter Education Manager. Thus, the writer concluded that those appointments, GECOM cannot be trusted for the 2025 elections.

Again, on the 8th January, 2025, the writer reiterated the disinformation narrative that the appointments of key management staff were always supported by the government-nominated Commissioners and the Chairperson. This time, R. Williams even went further to accuse the GECOM Chairperson of always supporting the position of the Chief Election Officer (CEO) who was a candidate backed by the government nominated Commissioners.

From all indication, it appears as though the writer’s sole agenda was to narrate unsubstantiated accusations with the objective to undermine the confidence in the operations of GECOM and to deter participation in the electoral process. While, the Commission is fully aware that a misinformation and disinformation campaign is ongoing regarding the upcoming General and Regional Elections, GECOM will not allow the propagation of falsehoods about its structure and work.

In this regard, notwithstanding that GECOM has previously addressed accusations similar to those raised by Williams several times in the public domain, having perused the contents in the letters in the newspapers, the Commission finds it necessary to strongly condemn and dismiss those unfounded accusations that are solely intended to be detrimental, particularly where it is evident that the thrust is to demonstrate that “GECOM has never been able to rise above corruption” and that GECOM will rig the 2025 elections.

In relation to GECOM’s hiring practice, it must be noted that the process is highly objective and transparent. Vacancies are advertised and all Commissioners are given the opportunity to shortlist suitable candidates from the applications received in accordance with the set criteria. The separate lists submitted by Commissioners are combined and interviews are conducted to determine the best suitable candidate from among those shortlisted for each post. In most cases, different candidates were preferred by the government and opposition nominated Commissioners thereby resulting in ties. Consequently, leaving it to the Chairman, in her deliberate judgement proffer a conclusive decision.

It is also necessary to clarify that although the outcome may not have always met the expectations of some Commissioners, there is no evidence to suggest that the hiring processes led by the current Chairman was not highly objective and transparent. The Chairman of the Commission has explained on numerous occasions that her decisions are neutral, based on consideration of the applicable criteria and in the best interest of the organisation. Important to note is the fact that the operations of GECOM are effectively managed by a competent team of professionals who continues to deliver quality work of a high standard and for anyone to suggest otherwise is unscrupulous, mischievous and intentionally trying to tarnish the integrity of those persons and by extension the Commission.

Further, since the letter writer has established a correlation between the appointments of key staff and a plan to rig the 2025 elections, it is of utmost importance for GECOM to strongly condemn this level of disinformation that can potentially cause harm to key management staff at GECOM and the integrity of Commission.

GECOM takes this opportunity to assure all stakeholders that it will deliver free, fair, transparent and credible elections and that they should guard against persons whose sole intention is to undermine their trust and confidence in the Commission.

In view of the foregoing, GECOM takes the opportunity to emphatically remind all stakeholders that it will continue to execute its constitutional mandate and guarantee the delivery of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

--- ---