Creative Arts Institute registered with National Accreditation Council

After a two-year process, the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) has been issued a Certificate of Registration from the National Accreditation Council-Guyana (NACG) for satisfying the requirements to operate as an educational institution in Guyana under the provisions of the National Accreditation Act 12 of 2004.

This registration will ensure the raising of standards and it will ensure compliance with national and international regulations.

The recognition is crucial for the legitimacy and global acceptance of qualifications in creative fields, enabling creative graduates to pursue their passions with greater credibility and empowering creative arts education in Guyana.

Further, the registration paves the way for ICA graduates to gain greater access to local and international opportunities. It enhances the portability of qualifications, making it easier for artists, performers, and creatives to pursue further education or employment opportunities not just locally but abroad.

Speaking at the launch, Youths, Sport and Culture Minister Charles Ramson revealed that ICA is moving toward full accreditation.

He stated that this step aims to abolish the trend of creative industry professionals holding qualifications that lack worth and legitimacy in Guyana’s economy.

“I made a commitment then that no longer would it be the case that the paper that students receive, and the students that come thereafter, would just be one from the Institute of Creative Arts that is not registered with our National Accreditation Council. Gone must be the days where persons involved in cultural and creative industries are not considered legitimate contributors to our economy,” he said.

Ramson emphasised that pursuing one’s passion and acquiring skills must be recognised, stating, “In the last four years, I’ve seen your dedication toward your craft, your passion, your talents—something that you may have had ever since you were a baby or something you may have recognised later in life. But having found it, you could never let it go. And we’ve all had those feelings, whether it’s for art, dance, or other areas we pursue. Once we’ve found it, we hold on to it.”

Ramson noted that the registration represents a major accomplishment, symbolising the raising of standards and compliance with national laws aligned with international regulations.

“This law was passed in 2004. The Institute was conceptualised in 2013 and became operational in 2014. However, to have it registered was always part of the design. For registration, the academic programme must meet a certain standard. If the standards are not met, the institution has to lift its programmes to match the compliance requirements. I’m also happy to announce that the Institute not only passed but passed our assessment with flying colors,” the Minister revealed.

Meanwhile, Dr Marcel Hutson highlighted that this recognition will build confidence among students, encouraging them to pursue their goals with determination.

Dr Hutson's passion for education is rooted in his love for children, his desire to see them fulfill their potential.

“This recognition builds confidence among students and their families, encouraging enrollment and participation in the creative arts. It sends a clear message that pursuing a career in the arts is valid and holds value on par with other academic disciplines,” Dr Hutson stated.

He also underscored the importance of hard work in achieving success in the creative arts.

“To be the best dramatist, the best artist—you have to study. You can’t come to these institutions hoping that someone will hand you a qualification. You have to put in the work.”

He raised an issue faced by many graduates, noting that when they finish their programmes, some people fail to recognise their certificates.

“Some of those students have faced issues where, when they went to other institutions—not necessarily in the creative arts—the first thing they were asked was, ‘Who has approved the paper you’re presenting to us?’ If you can’t be recognised in your own country, it is difficult to be recognised elsewhere. We are fixing that in this season and in this time,” he said.

