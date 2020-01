A 34-year-old woman was this morning stabbed to death by her reputed husband, who later attempted to take his own life.

Bibi Ali, a mother of three, was at the couple’s Crane, West Coast Demerara home when the incident occurred.

INews understands that the man had accused the woman of being unfaithful.

After committing the act, the man reportedly ingested a poisonous substance.

He is currently hospitalized under guard.