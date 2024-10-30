Crane seepage sample: No oil-based hydrocarbons detected – EPA

A sample from the mysterious substance seeping into a few homes at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD), has failed to detect traces of petroleum-based hydro-carbons, which would indicate the presence of crude oil. This is according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Several residents of Crane had recently been faced with a mysterious substance seeping into their homes through the floor tiles. This had prompted the EPA to launch an investigation. One week after the agency collected samples of the substance, the EPA revealed that no petroleum-based hydro-carbons were discovered.

In a statement, the agency explained that the samples were tested by the Forensic Laboratory and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB). Both physical observations and expert analysis had also indicated that the substance found in the homes of these residents, were not petroleum based.

“The EPA in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) continued its investigation at Crane with follow-up air quality testing and collection of available samples of substances present at both locations on Monday, October 21, 2024.”

“Analysis of the samples by Forensic Laboratory and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) confirmed that no petroleum-based hydrocarbons were found in the samples,” EPA explained.

Air quality tests were also done, indicating that the overall air quality was good. That being said, EPA assured that it would inform residents once a conclusive determination on the substance is made. Additionally, residents were advised to keep the affected areas well ventilated.

According to the EPA, it will provide updates as new information becomes available. “The public will be notified once a conclusive determination can be made. We urge the community to remain vigilant and report any unusual occurrences to the agency,” EPA said.

The EPA first received reports of the mysterious substance on October 10, prompting the dispatch of its emergency teams. ExxonMobil Guyana, which is producing oil offshore and will be transporting gas via pipelines to Wales, also on the West Bank, had also been asked to aid in the investigation.

At the time, Exxon’s Media and Communications Supervisor, Meghan MacDonald, had indicated that while the company was happy to help, there was no connection between Exxon’s operations and the leakage. She had further pointed out that they have not even started pumping gas in the Gas-to-Energy project.

Located at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), the Gas-to-Energy project consists of a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility and a 300-megawatt combined cycle power plant utilizing the rich natural gas that will be piped from the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana ashore.

This highly anticipated project will not only see Guyana transitioning to a cleaner source of energy but will slash electricity prices by half when it comes onstream in the latter half of 2025 thus spurring commercial activities that would further bolster the country’s economic growth.

