CPL Traffic Advisory

The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the general public that in order to facilitate the remaining of the Guyana matches along with two play-off matches of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which will be held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, traffic arrangements will be put in place.

Arrangements are as follows: –

· The eastern carriageway of the East Bank Public Road from Eccles Industrial Site Access Road will be used for patron with vehicles to access the Stadium.

· Persons proceeding south on the East Bank Public Road who are not attending the games and continuing further south of the National Stadium will be diverted east into Eccles Industrial Site Access Road, south along Providence access road and west to exist at Mocha Access Road. This Diversion will be facilitated by traffic ranks on motorcycle.

· Persons who by pass the diversion will be directed to turn around at the second access of the National Stadium (GuyOil Gas Station).

· Public Parking will be available at Providence Access Road (Red Road) in a compound on the south side of the road.

· Paid parking/VIP’s parking will be available at the second access of the Guyana National Stadium. The northern tarmac for paid parking and the southern tarmac for VIP’s parking.

· VVIP’s and officials will use Greenfield Access Road entrance for parking and entering /existing the stadium.

· No parking will be allowed on both sides of the eastern and western carriageway in front of the stadium.

· Patrons are advised to use carpooling and share a ride to ease the congestion, signs will be erected to guide patrons.