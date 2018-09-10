CPL Play-off fever hits Guyana, teams ready for the battle

On Tuesday, history will be made in Guyana as the first of two Hero Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) play-off matches will be hosted.

The first match is slated to commence at 18:00h will see the table toppers, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) clashing with the underdogs of the tournament, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

On Wednesday, the St Kitts Patriots will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs. The four teams are entering the play-offs with the aim of securing a spot in the finals slated for Sunday, September 16 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Their intentions were clearly stated as the four captains spoke with the media on Monday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown.

The youngest of the lot, Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain Chris Green is confident after his team’s massive win over the Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday evening.

“I think the Knight Riders have been the in-form team all competition and they’ve played some really good cricket. We take a lot of confidence after last night’s clash,” Green stated

The captain then went on to state, “We obviously got out home support here which we thoroughly enjoyed this weekend and I know our teams’ really excited for what’s going to be a very good challenge.”

Touching on the advantage of being a top two team, the Knight Riders Captain, Dwayne Bravo highlighted the uncertainty of going into the playoffs.

“The luxury of finishing one and two you have two chances but at the same time that doesn’t give you the right to make it to the finals because you could easily have two bad games,” Bravo stated.

On the other hand, the Jamaica Tallawahs Captain, Andre Russell is elated to be a part of the final four in his first stint as captain.

“I’m happy to be here in the top four, you know it’s my first year as a captain so that’s an achievement for me as well.”

On a lighter note, St. Kitts and Nevis Captain, Chris Gayle revealed his preference for the cup.

“Well I can tell you this, it’s going to be St. Kitts or Jamaica winning the cup. Not Guyana, not Trinidad,” the world boss disclosed.

Not that the teams have indicated their intentions, it time for the grand finale. Fans continue to flock the ticketing office to purchase their tickets.

Green Stand and Red Stand ticket cost $5,000 each whole Orange Stand tickets cost $3,000 each and the Grass Mound is $2,500.

Here is another catch, once fans purchase a ticket for tomorrow’s match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, they will 25 percent off tickets for Wednesday match up.

Ticket locations are available at the CPL Office at 238 Camp & Quamina Streets Georgetown; Lot 19 Princess Elizabeth Rd Queenstown New Amsterdam; Imam Bacchus & Sons General Store, Affiance Essequibo Coast; Cellular Planet Giftland Mall; Cellular Planet Sheriff Street; Cellular Planet Rosignol; Cell Smart, Rose Hall; Cell Smart, Parika; Cell Smart, Avenue of the Republic; The Cell, Quality; The Cell, New Amsterdam; Cellular Plus, City Mall and Speed Talk, Anna Regina.