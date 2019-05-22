CPL: Guyana retains big three

With the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Draft currently ongoing at the Gfinity eSports Arena in London, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford.

The team also sees the inclusion of Pakistani Leg Spinner, Shadab Khan, who was the round one pick, Nicholas Pooran, the Marquee Player was the round two pick, and Shoaib Malik – the round three pick.

Also making the squad was Australia’s Right arm pacer, Ben Laughlin – the round five pick and Chris Green – round six pick.

R1 – Shadab Khan

R2 – Nicholas Pooran (Marquee Player)

R3 – Shoaib Malik

R4 – Shimron Hetmyer

R5 – Ben Laughlin

R6 – Chris Green

R7 – Keemo Paul

R8 – Sherfane Rutherford

More details to come.