CPL 2024: Tickets for local games, GAW merch go on sale from Monday at box office

The much-anticipated ticket sales for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches in Guyana are set to begin on Monday, August 12th, 2024 at the local box office.

Cricket enthusiasts can secure their seats for the action-packed tournament, starting from 08.30 hours to 16:30 hours on weekdays and 08:30 hours to 13:00 hours on Saturdays at the box office located at 233-234 Camp Street.

The ticket prices are set at $2,500 for the Grass Mound, $3,500 for the Orange Stand, $5,500 for the Red Stand, and $6,000 for the Green Stand.

The Guyana leg of the tournament kicks off at the National Stadium, Providence on September 20th with an exciting clash between the defending champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. This match, along with several other thrilling fixtures, promises to deliver high-octane cricket action.

In addition to tickets, fans can also purchase the Guyana Amazon Warriors exclusive team

merchandise and memorabilia including the 2024 replica jersey and much more at the local box office.

The range of items available includes replica shirts, trousers, hats, mugs, bags, keyrings, and much more.

Here is the lineup of matches in Guyana and ticket availability:

Friday, September 20th : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (7 pm)

: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (7 pm) Saturday, September 21st : Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals (10 am)

: Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals (10 am) Saturday, September 21st : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)

: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (7 pm) Sunday, September 22nd : Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings (10 am)

: Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings (10 am) Wednesday, September 25th : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals (7 pm)

: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals (7 pm) Saturday, September 28th : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings (10 am)

: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings (10 am) Sunday, September 29th: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders (7 pm)

