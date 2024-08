Cricket enthusiasts lined the box office as early as 03:00h this morning to secure their seats the much-anticipated Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches in Guyana. The local box office is opened from 08.30 hours to 16:30 hours on weekdays and 08:30 hours to 13:00 hours on Saturdays at the box office located at 233-234 Camp Street. The ticket prices are set at $2,500 for the Grass Mound, $3,500 for the Orange Stand, $5,500 for the Red Stand, and $6,000 for the Green Stand.

