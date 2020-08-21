CPL 2020: Tridents must be smarter with bat – charges skipper Holder

Barbados Tridents skipper Jason Holder insists he is looking for ‘smarter’ batting performances from the team after coming out on the wrong side of a 7-wicket D/L to the St Lucia Zouks on Thursday.

The back of enterprising play from Johnson Charles, the Tridents were fast out of the block after Holder’s decision to bat first. Charles was able to take full advantage of some ordinary new-ball bowling from the Zouks.

He blasted the first ball of the match – a short one from the left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar – to the cover-point boundary, and then hammered a wildly inconsistent Obed McCoy for two fours and a six in the second over.

He was eventually dismissed for 35 off 19 in the fourth over, with his opening partner Shai Hope facing two balls and was yet to open his account. St Lucia Zouks spinner Mohammad Nabi slowed down the team’s momentum with a typically shrewd spell of strangulating off-spin in stifling middle overs and a late burst of four wickets for 11 runs in 18 just balls completely undercut the team’s early promise.

“I think we had a really good start and fell away in the middle of the game. In terms of the tempo we never kept wickets in hand,” Holder said, following the match.

“I love the intent. I always tell the guys to show your intent and make sure you are positive right through the 20 overs. More or less we need to be a little bit smarter and string together a few more partnerships or one and two guys going a little deeper into the innings.” (Sportsmax)