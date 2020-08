Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL opener

The Trinbago Knight Riders have won the opening match in a keenly contested battle against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

TKR won by 4 wickets.

GAW – (17/17 ov) 144/5

TKR – (16.4/17 ov, target 145) 147/6

Trinbago Knight Riders had won the toss and chose to bowl against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, after rain delayed the start of CPL 2020 opener by 90 minutes, making it a 17-overs a side affair.

Playing XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (capt), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Imran Tahir.