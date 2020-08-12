CPL 2020: All COVID-19 tests negative

All those who are involved in the Hero Caribbean Premier League have tested negative for COVID-19. Those who travelled into the Trinidad & Tobago have now had two tests since arrival, all of which have been negative. Those who are resident of Trinidad and joining the tournament bubble have also returned negative tests, CPL reported.

According to CPL, with this news all franchise teams will now commence training and CPL officials and TV crew will now have limited freedom to move around the tournament hotel in small clusters.

Before the CPL cohort travelled to Trinidad & Tobago there were five people who either tested positive for COVID-19, or were in close contact with someone who had, and the strict tournament protocols meant that they could not travel

Michael Hall, CPL’s Tournament Operations Director, said: “The rigorous testing that we did before people travelled, along with other protocols we put in place in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the CPL’s medical advisory committee, have put us in a fantastic place. However, this is just the start of the process and we will continue to be vigilant as we look to put on a successful tournament. CPL would like to thank all members of the cohort for working so hard to get us to this position.”

The tournament gets underway on 18 August and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad. The first match will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on 10 September.