CPL 2019: Warriors’ Chris Green expected to light up National Stadium

By Jemima Holmes

Not many persons can say they have been to five of the seven continents that exist on the world map, but this is Christopher James Green’s reality. He has travelled and played one of the best sports in the world, in what is without a doubt the most exciting format.

On the continent of Australia, where Green is a citizen, he has suited up for New South Wales and the Sydney Thunder. In Asia, Green has played for the Lahore Qalanders and the Multan Sultans; while, in Europe, the all-rounder often campaigns for Warwickshire. On the continent of North America, Green made his Global T20 debut for the Toronto Nationals in 2019.

The best yet, he says, is travelling to the Caribbean region for “the biggest party in sport”.

In 2018, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) took a chance on the lanky South Africa-born off-spinner, and never regretted the stellar addition to the team. Coming into the GAW Squad as a partial replacement for Cameron Delport, Green quickly showed why he was worth keeping for the entire 2018 CPL season.

His first appearance on the domestic scene was in 2014, when he made his List A debut representing his current club, New South Wales. The all-rounder has a batting average of 26, and has bagged a total of 8 wickets in his 8 matches. Green is more commonly known around the world for his T20 abilities, as he represents a number of leagues across the globe.

In 2014, he joined the Australian Big Bash League. To this day, he represents the Sydney Thunder. In 2017, he was drafted in the Pakistan Super League, and played for the Lahore Qalandars; while, in 2019, he represented the Multan Sultans.

The 6ft 3’ right-arm batsman has thus far played 61 T20 matches, scoring over 430 runs with a strike rate of 127.66 and a top score of 49. He presently has 47 wickets to his name, and best bowling figures of 3-27. The Australian national has a bowling average of 28.12 and an impressive bowling economy rate of 6.75.

The right-arm off-break bowler added the Guyana Amazon Warriors to his list of T20 Franchises in 2018, and did not disappoint. After picking up 5 wickets and having an economy of 6.5, by the Warriors’ fifth game, Green was quickly eyed as a standout player.

Always baring a pearly white smile, Green picked up ten wickets during his debut season for the Amazon Warriors, with a best bowling performance of 2/8. While his bowling average sat pretty at 25.10, his 2018 economy was 6.27.

With bat in hand, the 25-year-old right arm batsman accumulated 53 runs over 7 innings played. His highest score came right in the Warriors’ backyard, at the National Stadium, Providence, when he teamed up with local boy Shimron Hetmyer (79*) and hit an unbeaten 25* to lead the Warriors to their first victory of 2018 against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, in their opening encounter.

It therefore came as no surprise when the mantle of captaincy was handed to Green after Shoaib Malik was recalled to Pakistan for international duties. The all-rounder surpassed all expectations, leading the Warriors to their fourth CPL final in the six-year history of the tournament.

While Green is preparing to suit up for the Guyana Amazon Warriors from September 4, there is no doubt that Guyanese fans, especially the ladies, are patiently awaiting the return of the handsome face and charismatic personality in order to indulge in flights of fantasy.

Given his stellar performances around the globe, already for 2019, Green is likely to light up the National Stadium, Providence on September 5, 7 and 8, and on October 3 and 4.